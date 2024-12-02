CDW acquires Mission Cloud Services, terms not disclosed

CDW (CDW) clearer today announced that it has acquired Mission Cloud Services, a cloud professional services, managed services and consulting provider. “The transaction complements CDW Digital Velocity – CDW’s cloud, data, AI and software platform engineering organization – while bolstering CDW’s existing cloud expertise, market scale and solution capabilities. Mission and CDW will come together as CDW’s dedicated AWS practice,” the company said in a statement. “The acquisition of Mission accelerates our three-part growth strategy by augmenting our cloud services and enhancing our ability to deliver customer-centric outcomes across the full technology solutions stack and lifecycle,” said Christine Leahy, CEO of CDW.
