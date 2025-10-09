CDT Equity Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split

Markets
(RTTNews) - CDT Equity Inc. (CDT) on Thursday said its Board has approved a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, effective October 10, 2025.

This move is often undertaken by companies to regain compliance with exchange listing rules, which typically require a minimum share price of $1.

CDT Equity shares were more than 14% down in pre-market. The stock had closed at $0.7368, down 4.15% on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $0.5730 - $274.5000 in the last 1 year.

