CDT Equity Announces 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - CDT Equity Inc. (CDT) on Thursday said its Board has approved a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, effective October 10, 2025.

This move is often undertaken by companies to regain compliance with exchange listing rules, which typically require a minimum share price of $1.

CDT Equity shares were more than 14% down in pre-market. The stock had closed at $0.7368, down 4.15% on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $0.5730 - $274.5000 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.