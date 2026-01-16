Is CDNS Worth Adding Despite Breakeven Returns in the Past Six Months?

Over the past six months, Cadence Design Systems CDNS has delivered breakeven returns, a performance that stands in contrast to the broader enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (“AI”), accelerated design activity in the semiconductor vertical and next-generation computing.

Based in San Jose, CA, Cadence is a leader in the electronic system design space. The company’s Intelligent System Design strategy aids users to transform design concepts into reality by offering computational software, hardware and IP. Cadence’s core electronic design automation (“EDA”) software and services enable engineers to develop different types of ICs.

Competitive pressures in the EDA/AI space from the likes of Synopsys SNPS, China headwinds, macro volatility and an already sky-high valuation remain key concerns for investors. Synopsys’ acquisition of Ansys will intensify competition for all players in this domain. Ansys added $756.6 million in revenues for Synopsys’ fiscal 2025.

However, the performance is better than the Computer Software industry, which has registered a decline of 13.7% over the past six months, while the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 have returned 17.1% and 13.5%, respectively.

The stock is now trading at $320.60, up 2.4% last session but down 14.8% from its 52-week high of $376.45.

The key question, now, is whether CDNS’ flat performance reflects fundamental issues or whether it masks strengthening business momentum that the market has yet to fully price in.

Let’s unpack.

CDNS’ Business Visibility

AI is driving a major transformation in semiconductor and system design, and Cadence is deeply integrated into this shift. Secular growth drivers such as 5G, the rise of hyperscale computing and autonomous vehicles are further fueling design activity across the semiconductor and systems landscape. The focus on Generative AI, Agentic AI and Physical AI is leading to an exponential increase in computing demand and semiconductor innovation. This bodes well for Cadence.

Core EDA business, which includes Custom IC, Digital IC and Functional Verification, is experiencing strong growth driven by AI-driven design and verification solutions like Cerebrus AI Studio, Virtuoso Studio, Spectre and Verisium SimAI. The demand for new hardware systems remained robust among AI and HPC clients. OpenAI also leveraged the Palladium emulation platform in the third quarter.

To further capitalize on this opportunity, the company has been collaborating with several tech giants, including Qualcomm and NVIDIA, on their next-generation AI designs across both training and inference. Cadence.AI portfolio is powered by autonomous silicon agents and built the JedAI platform using NVIDIA accelerated compute capacity.

Cadence is eyeing new AI markets like Life Sciences through its OpenEye drug discovery software. The company is also expanding partnerships with its foundry partners like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Intel and Arm Holdings.

Going ahead, the company is likely to benefit from customers increasing their R&D spending in AI-driven automation. Cadence’s efforts to unify EDA, IP, 3D-IC, PCB and system analysis are aiding in capitalizing on the opportunity presented by the AI super cycle.

The company’s ratable software model, strong backlog and high mix of recurring revenues offer resilience amid macroeconomic volatility. Backlog was $7 billion and current-remaining performance obligations were $3.5 billion at the end of the third quarter.

CDNS Strong Cash Flows

It is witnessing strong cash flow momentum as the top line expands. In the third quarter, revenues of $1.339 billion increased 10.2% year over year. The operating cash flow and the free cash flow stood at $311 million and $277 million, respectively. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Cadence had cash and cash equivalents of $2.753 billion, while long-term debt was $2.479 billion. Strong balance sheet and free cash flow generation have allowed the company to sustain both M&A and an active share repurchase program.

Cadence has leaned into a disciplined inorganic growth strategy, targeting technologies that accelerate organic growth. The buyouts this year include the Design & Engineering division of Hexagon AB, including its renowned MSC Software business, Artisan foundation IP business from Arm Holdings and Secure-IC, a premium provider of embedded security IP platforms. Buyouts aid in obtaining synergies, leading to cost reduction and enhanced operational efficiency through the integration of resources.

Buybacks add a second layer of value creation. These are valuable as they signal a company’s focus on maximizing the value of the stock for current and future investors. CDNS repurchased its shares worth $200 million in the third quarter and expects another $200 million worth of buybacks in the fourth quarter. Cadence does not yet pay any dividend.

Going ahead, CDNS’ top-line expansion is likely to sustain amid industry tailwinds, ensuring sound cash conversion, thereby maintaining M&A and shareholder returns.

For 2025, revenues are estimated to be $5.262-$5.292 billion, while the operating cash flow is expected to be between $1.65 billion and $1.75 billion. The company plans to utilize at least 50% of its free cash flow to repurchase shares in 2025. CDNS is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 17, 2026.

Buy Despite Flat Returns

Breakeven returns over the past six months may make Cadence look like an unexciting opportunity. However, the underlying financial performance remains steady.

Cadence remains deeply embedded in the semiconductor and AI-innovation cycle. With customers continuing to invest aggressively in AI-driven automation, Cadence is positioned to deliver steady top-line growth.

While the forward P/E of 39.84x appears elevated versus the industry average of 26.76x, CDNS’ premium is supported, to an extent, by its recurring revenue base, high margins and exposure to a multi-year AI-driven design cycle.

For now, the stock represents an opportunity for investors willing to look beyond short-term price volatility and focus on long-term value creation.

At present, CDNS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

