CDNS Powers AI Memory With Industry-First DDR5 12.8Gbps MRDIMM Gen2 IP

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS recently launched the industry’s first DDR5 12.8Gbps MRDIMM Gen2 memory IP system solution, designed on the advanced TSMC N3 process node. This leading-edge memory solution is poised to address the skyrocketing demand for memory bandwidth fueled by the explosion of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high-performance computing (HPC) and enterprise data processing workloads.



Delivering a robust 12.8Gbps data rate, it effectively doubles the bandwidth of standard DDR5 6400Mbps DRAM, making significant advancements in memory technology, while maintaining industry-leading RAS and ultra-low latency encryption features. Cadence DDR5 MRDIMM Gen2 system incorporates a complete memory subsystem—an integrated PHY and controller, thoroughly validated in hardware using Gen2 MRDIMM modules. These elements form a full, scalable memory subsystem, enabling AI chips, server processors and data center SoCs to unlock next-gen memory bandwidth and performance.



This cutting-edge memory IP has already been deployed in multiple customer engagements, spanning top-tier AI, HPC and data center solution providers. Cadence’s new initiative highlights collaborations with Micron and Montage Technology, emphasizing a comprehensive ecosystem approach.



Micron’s industry-first 1-gamma (1γ) DRAM offers higher density, reliability and performance tailored for AI/ML and HPC workloads. Montage Technology delivers memory buffer chips (MRCD02/MDB02) capable of 12.8Gbps speeds, essential for realizing the full potential of MRDIMM modules. These collaborations ensure interoperability and system-level performance for customers seeking to leverage the DDR5 MRDIMM Gen2 standard in high-throughput environments.

Ensuring swift and seamless integration, Cadence also delivers Verification IP (VIP) for DDR5, offering complete IP to system-level validation, DFI (DDR PHY Interface) VIP, robust DDR5 memory models and an integrated System Performance Analyzer. This verification framework allows IP and SoC verification closure faster and more confidently, reducing time-to-market and risk.



Cadence is eyeing new AI markets like Life Sciences through its OpenEye drug discovery software. The company is also expanding partnerships with its foundry partners like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Intel and Arm Holdings. For 2025, our estimate for revenues from Core EDA segment is expected to be up 13.9% to $3.75 billion. It continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, which are helping it to launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies. The company’s verification business is gaining traction due to the rising complexity of system verification and software bring-up.



However, the company faces challenges, including growing competition, risks associated with its global operations, a substantial amount of goodwill and intangible assets on its balance sheet, and a high level of debt.

CDNS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 10.7% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry's fall of 8.5%.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW, Dassault Systemes DASTY and SAP SE SAP. ACIW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SAP and DASTY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



ACI Worldwide’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 161.34%. In the last reported quarter, ACIW delivered an earnings surprise of 36.71%. Its shares have surged 58% in the past year.



SAP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 6.38%. In the last reported quarter, SAP delivered an earnings surprise of 12.03%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.1%. Its shares have advanced 44.5% in the past year.



Dassault’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.64%. In the last reported quarter, DASTY delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%. Its shares have gained 3.9% in the past six months.

