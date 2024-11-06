News & Insights

CDL Hospitality Trusts Completes UK Acquisition

November 06, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

CDL Hospitality Trusts (SG:J85) has released an update.

CDL Hospitality Trusts has successfully completed the acquisition of Hotel Indigo Exeter and two retail units in the UK for £19.4 million. This acquisition expands CDLHT’s portfolio to 21 properties, including nearly 5,000 hotel rooms and a retail mall. This move signifies CDLHT’s strategic growth in prime locations.

