CDC Says Coronavirus Spread to Continue Into 2021

The number of Americans with confirmed COVID-19 infections skyrocketed over the weekend, as commercial diagnostic service providers helped the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to unwind a tremendous testing backlog.

As the number of reported infections surpassed 600 on Monday, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Nancy Messonnier, held a press briefing to warn Americans to prepare for a long battle against the spreading coronavirus.

Image source: Getty Images.

People, get ready

Messonnier said the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak could continue spreading into 2021 while advising Americans at risk and their families to take precautions. The virus responsible for COVID-19 infections, SARS-CoV-2, can live on surfaces for days, and since none of our immune systems has seen this virus before, everyone is highly susceptible.

The number of new cases in the U.S. has more than tripled in a couple of days and will continue soaring now that Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and its diagnostic service providing peers have received a green light to provide new testing services.

A study conducted by Cedars-Sinai suggests there could have been at least 9,000 people in the U.S. with COVID-19 infections at the beginning of March. Despite the getting off to a bad start, the rate at which COVID-19 spreads throughout the U.S. can still be mitigated by careful hand washing and social distancing.

Help on the way

There are plenty of experimental vaccines in development that could help prevent infections from occurring, but drugmakers still need to test those vaccines over long stretches of time before we can be certain they're safe and effective.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is testing an antiviral infusion for severely affected patients called remdesivir, and anecdotal evidence suggests it works. Before remdesivir becomes widely available, though, we need to wait for more data from a larger group of treated patients.

10 stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Quest Diagnostics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Cory Renauer owns shares of Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Gilead Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.