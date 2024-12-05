C&D Property Management Secures New Framework Agreement

C&D Property Management Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2156) has released an update.

C&D Property Management Group Co., Ltd. has announced a renewed framework agreement for commercial project management services with C&D Real Estate and C&D International, effective from January 2025 to December 2027. This move signifies continued collaboration among the companies to manage a diverse range of commercial assets. The transactions, considered connected under listing rules, will undergo regular review and reporting but do not require independent shareholders’ approval.

