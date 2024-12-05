News & Insights

Stocks

C&D Property Management Secures New Framework Agreement

December 05, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

C&D Property Management Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2156) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

C&D Property Management Group Co., Ltd. has announced a renewed framework agreement for commercial project management services with C&D Real Estate and C&D International, effective from January 2025 to December 2027. This move signifies continued collaboration among the companies to manage a diverse range of commercial assets. The transactions, considered connected under listing rules, will undergo regular review and reporting but do not require independent shareholders’ approval.

For further insights into HK:2156 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.