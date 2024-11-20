CD Projekt says ‘no plans’ for PS5 Pro patch for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

CD Projekt (OTGLY) said that it currently has no plans to release a PlayStation 5 Pro (SONY) patch for its game “Cyberpunk 2077.” The game is currently available on standard PlayStation 5 consoles, PC, and Xbox Series X/S (MSFT).

