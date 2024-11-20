CD Projekt says ‘no plans’ for PS5 Pro patch for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

CD Projekt (OTGLY) said that it currently has no plans to release a PlayStation 5 Pro (SONY) patch for its game “Cyberpunk 2077.” The game is currently available on standard PlayStation 5 consoles, PC, and Xbox Series X/S (MSFT).
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on OTGLY:
- Microsoft says Game Pass users can stream select games they own on cloud
- CD Projekt’s ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ coming to Mac ‘early next year’
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.