C&D International Extends Project Management Partnership

December 05, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. (HK:1908) has released an update.

C&D International Investment Group Ltd. has announced a renewed framework agreement involving C&D Real Estate and C&D Commercial Management to provide commercial project management services from January 2025 to December 2027. This move, involving connected transactions under Hong Kong’s listing rules, signals continued collaboration across their extensive commercial assets portfolio. The transactions, although requiring reporting and annual review, are exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

