CCU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (Symbol: CCU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.66, changing hands as low as $12.55 per share. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCU's low point in its 52 week range is $10.03 per share, with $15.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.56.

