CCRN Earnings Drop 19%

Key Points GAAP revenue missed analyst expectations by $18.2 million in Q2 2025, GAAP revenue declined 19% year over year to $274.1 million.

Non-GAAP EPS was ($0.01), falling short of the $0.06 estimate, reversing from positive results last year.

Management provided no forward financial guidance due to the pending Aya Healthcare merger.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN), a major provider of healthcare staffing solutions, reported its second quarter results on August 6, 2025. The company reported a substantial miss on both GAAP revenue and non-GAAP EPS. GAAP revenue was $274.1 million, below the $292.3 million analyst estimate. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were ($0.01), also missing the $0.06 consensus. Compared to Q2 2024, GAAP revenue declined sharply, while GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders improved. Overall, the quarter reflected ongoing challenges in the company’s core business and heightened uncertainty due to its upcoming merger.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) ($0.01) $0.06 $0.10 (110.0%) Revenue $274.1 million $292.3 million $339.8 million (19.4%) Gross Profit Margin 20.4% 20.8% (0.4) pp Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $7.6 million $14.2 million (46.5%) Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders ($6.7 million) ($16.1 million) 58.4%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Cross Country Healthcare is a staffing company that provides healthcare professionals—including nurses, physicians, and allied health workers—to hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the United States. The company also operates in specialty areas such as homecare. Its business hinges on matching qualified medical staff with clients seeking temporary or permanent healthcare workers, often at times of heightened patient need.

In recent years, the company has focused on digital transformation by investing in proprietary technology platforms like Intellify and Xperience, aiming to improve both client and candidate engagement. Strategic mergers, most notably the pending transaction with Aya Healthcare, play a key part in its plans to expand market reach and service capabilities. Key success factors include the ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, efficiently deploy technology to streamline operations, and adapt to changing demand in the healthcare staffing market.

Notable Developments and Quarterly Highlights

The company’s financial performance showed significant declines in its core metrics. GAAP revenue fell 19% year over year, with the largest driver being a sharp drop in the core Nurse and Allied Staffing segment. This segment accounted for 82% of company-wide sales, but volumes dropped and rates declined. Average full-time equivalent (FTE) employees in Nurse and Allied fell to 7,035 from 8,415 a year earlier, and revenue per FTE per day dropped to $348. Both indicators reflect a tough environment for travel nursing and allied placements, as post-pandemic demand continues to normalize. The company noted weakened assignment volumes, pointing to industry-wide pressure rather than company-specific issues.

It grew revenue by 3% year over year to $49.8 million (GAAP), with higher prices for placements offsetting lower fill volumes. Contribution income (non-GAAP) in this unit was up by double digits both over the prior year and prior quarter. Homecare staffing was the standout, with management highlighting revenue growth of over 30% versus the prior year, though they did not provide a specific revenue figure.

Gross profit margin (non-GAAP) narrowed by 0.4 percentage points year over year. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin dropped from 4.2% a year ago to 2.8%. Despite ongoing cost management—including a 5% sequential drop in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense—the company’s profitability was pressured by volume declines. Operating cash flow (GAAP) was $4.2 million, down sharply from $82.4 million a year earlier.

Strategically, the company continued to invest in technology and digital solutions, but offered little in the way of new milestones or updates regarding proprietary systems this quarter. Investments in its India-based center of excellence reduced SG&A expenses, but this could not fully offset revenue declines. There were no announcements about share repurchases, changes to the dividend (none is paid), or new corporate social responsibility initiatives this quarter. The biggest strategic development remains the planned merger with Aya Healthcare, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. This pending deal led the company to suspend forward-looking guidance and cancel its usual postearnings conference call citing regulatory sensitivity and transaction timelines.

Looking Ahead and Management Outlook

Management did not provide any financial guidance for the coming quarter or for the rest of fiscal 2025. The absence of guidance or updated commentary was attributed to the pending Aya Healthcare merger, and the company did not share any specifics regarding integration progress or updated financial targets.

Investors and observers should watch for further details on the timing and nature of the Aya Healthcare transaction. Additional data on staffing volumes, client retention, and the impact of digital initiatives could help clarify the outlook in future periods.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

