CCL's Fuel & FX Tailwinds Build in 2026: How Material Is the Cushion?

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL outlined a measurable earnings tailwind for fiscal 2026, stemming from fuel prices and currency movements. Management expects the combined impact of fuel and foreign exchange to contribute approximately $0.20 per share in fiscal 2026.



The contribution is largely fuel-driven. Fuel prices are projected to deliver a favorable $0.17 per share year over year, while changes in foreign exchange rates are expected to add another $0.03 per share in fiscal 2026. The fuel benefit likely stems from a combination of better fuel prices, and favorability in fuel consumption and fuel mix, while currency movements likely reflect translation impacts across Carnival’s globally diversified operations. Together, these variables form a visible earnings bridge within the company’s broader fiscal 2026 expectations.



In fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted net income to be approximately $3.45 billion, representing an improvement of more than 12%, or $0.23 per share, year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $7.6 billion, compared with $7.2 billion in fiscal 2025.



At the same time, cost pressures remain embedded in the outlook. Cruise costs excluding fuel per available lower berth day are expected to rise approximately 3.25% in fiscal 2026. In addition, regulatory expenses related to emissions allowances and Pillar 2 taxes are projected to reduce earnings by approximately $0.11 per share. Within this structure, the fuel and foreign exchange benefit likely provides a partial offset to these headwinds.



As outlined in the company’s guidance framework, fuel prices and exchange rates remain key variables influencing fiscal 2026 earnings. Their combined impact is incorporated into the broader outlook, which includes adjusted earnings per share of approximately $2.48 in fiscal 2026, compared with $2.25 reported in fiscal 2025. Given the projected $0.20 per share contribution, fuel and foreign exchange assumptions represent a quantified component of Carnival’s anticipated year-over-year earnings expansion.

CCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Carnival have gained 25.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 10.9%. In the same time frame, other industry players like Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW have risen 29.5%, 22.5% and 13.7%, respectively.

CCL Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CCL stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 12.24, well below the industry average of 16.65. Conversely, industry players, such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise and OneSpaWorld, have P/E ratios of 17.34, 8.13 and 19.61, respectively.

CCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share has been revised upward, increasing from $2.40 to $2.54 over the past 60 days. This upward trend indicates strong analyst confidence in the stock’s near-term prospects.

EPS Trend of CCL Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is likely to report solid earnings, with projections indicating a 12.9% rise in fiscal 2026. Conversely, industry players like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise and OneSpaWorld are likely to witness a gain of 15.7%, 22.8% and 12.3%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

CCL stock currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.