CCL's Booking Visibility Strengthens: Can Demand Hold Amid Macro Noise?

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL exited fiscal 2025 with unusually strong forward booking visibility, a key signal of demand resilience as macro uncertainty continues to weigh on discretionary spending. Management disclosed that the company is already roughly two-thirds booked for 2026, tracking in line with last year’s pace but at historically higher prices across both North America and Europe. Booking volumes for both 2026 and 2027 also reached record levels over the past three months, extending visibility well beyond the near term.



This strength is reinforced by customer deposits, which rose 7% year over year to an all-time high in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Elevated deposits serve as both a demand indicator and a working capital buffer, improving visibility while supporting near-term cash flow. Importantly, this momentum has persisted despite soft consumer sentiment readings, underscoring the resilience of cruise demand relative to broader discretionary categories.



Management pointed to continued strength in close-in demand during the fiscal fourth quarter, alongside higher ticket pricing and accelerating onboard spending. Rather than relying on aggressive discounting, Carnival emphasized disciplined revenue management and price integrity, allowing yield growth to remain intact even as industry capacity expands. With roughly two-thirds of 2026 capacity already sold at historically high prices, visibility into near-term revenue generation has improved, supported by strong booking momentum and elevated customer deposits.

How CCL Compares With Royal Caribbean & Norwegian Cruise

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL is also seeing strong demand, with management highlighting record booking levels for 2025 and 2026 and sustained pricing strength across itineraries. The company noted that close-in demand remains healthy, while booked load factors for 2026 sit within historical ranges, supported by elevated onboard spending. However, Royal Caribbean’s growth profile is increasingly tied to new ship introductions and destination investments, which add capacity alongside demand.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH reported solid booking trends, with third-quarter bookings up more than 20% year over year and load factors exceeding expectations. That said, Norwegian Cruise’s growth strategy leans more heavily on increasing occupancy and family-oriented itineraries, which introduces some mix-related pressure on pricing even as overall demand remains healthy.



Relative to peers, Carnival’s forward booking profile stands out for its depth and duration. While Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise are both executing well, Carnival’s multi-year booking visibility and elevated customer deposits suggest a particularly strong foundation heading into 2026.

CCL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Carnival have gained 8.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 1%.

CCL Stock’s Three-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CCL stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, significantly below the industry’s average of 17.31.

CCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 9.3%. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of CCL Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CCL stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

