Markets

CCL Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

November 12, 2025 — 12:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CCL Industries Inc. (CCL_A.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$210.8 million, or C$1.20 per share. This compares with C$191.7 million, or C$1.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to C$1.965 billion from C$1.849 billion last year.

CCL Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$210.8 Mln. vs. C$191.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.20 vs. C$1.07 last year. -Revenue: C$1.965 Bln vs. C$1.849 Bln last year.

*Earnings per Class B share

Excluding items, earnings per Class B share stood at C$1.21 as against C$1.09 per share in the same period last year.

This third-quarter revenue growth reflects an organic growth of 3.7%, acquisition-related growth of 0.1%, and a 2.5% positive impact from foreign currency translation.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend at C$0.32 per Class B non-voting share and C$0.3175 per Class A voting share on December 30 to shareholders of record as of December 16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.