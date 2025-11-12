CCL Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - CCL Industries Inc. (CCL_A.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$210.8 million, or C$1.20 per share. This compares with C$191.7 million, or C$1.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to C$1.965 billion from C$1.849 billion last year.

CCL Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$210.8 Mln. vs. C$191.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.20 vs. C$1.07 last year. -Revenue: C$1.965 Bln vs. C$1.849 Bln last year.

*Earnings per Class B share

Excluding items, earnings per Class B share stood at C$1.21 as against C$1.09 per share in the same period last year.

This third-quarter revenue growth reflects an organic growth of 3.7%, acquisition-related growth of 0.1%, and a 2.5% positive impact from foreign currency translation.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend at C$0.32 per Class B non-voting share and C$0.3175 per Class A voting share on December 30 to shareholders of record as of December 16.

