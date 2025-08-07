CCCC Revenue Drops 46%

Key Points GAAP revenue of $6.5 million for Q2 2025 declined 45.8% from Q2 2024 and missed estimates by $0.05 million.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.37 for Q2 2025, slightly less negative than analysts expected.

Clinical progress for cemsidomide in multiple myeloma advanced, with a key Phase 2 program set to start in early 2026.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in targeted protein degradation therapies, released second quarter results on August 7, 2025. GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 was $6.5 million, slightly below analyst estimates of $6.55 million and down from $12.0 million in the prior-year period. Net loss widened year over year, with GAAP earnings per share at $(0.37), modestly better than the consensus expectation of a $(0.38) loss. Over the quarter, management emphasized major advancements in its clinical pipeline, especially its lead drug candidate, but financial performance highlighted continued reliance on milestone payments and the challenges of rising development costs.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.37) $(0.38) $(0.26) (42.3%) Revenue (GAAP) $6.5 million $6.55 million $12.0 million (45.8%) Research & Development Expense $26.2 million $23.8 million 10.1% General & Administrative Expense $8.8 million $9.7 million -9.3% Cash, Equivalents & Marketable Securities $223.0 million(as of 6/30/2025) $267.3 million(as of 12/31/2024) -16.6%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

C4 Therapeutics is focused on discovering and developing targeted protein degraders. These are drugs designed to break down disease-causing proteins, an approach aimed at treating cancers and other serious illnesses. The company’s lead asset, cemsidomide, targets multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, while other candidates include therapies for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and specific types of genetically driven cancers.

Recently, the company has focused on expanding its capabilities through its proprietary TORPEDO platform. Success depends heavily on the safety and efficacy data from its lead candidates, the flexibility of its drug development engine, strategic partnerships, and the ability to meet evolving regulatory standards. Partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies supplement internal progress and provide access to new markets, while regulatory milestones and collaboration payments remain key to the current business model.

Quarterly Highlights and Key Financial Changes

GAAP revenue fell sharply from the year-earlier period, totaling $6.5 million in Q2 2025 compared to $12.0 million in Q2 2024. This decline was mainly due to the absence of an $8.0 million milestone payment received from Biogen in Q2 2024. Instead, Q2 2025 included a $1 million preclinical milestone achieved under the Merck KGaA collaboration and continued program advancements. This reliance on nonrecurring partnership payments underscores the unpredictable nature of revenue at this stage, before any product sales have begun.

Research and development (R&D) costs rose 10.1% to $26.2 million in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024. This increase was linked to higher expenses for clinical trials, especially for cemsidomide, and expanding activities in research collaborations during Q2 2025. Cemsidomide remains central, with recent Phase 1 data as of the July 23, 2025 cutoff showing an overall response rate of 40% at the 75 microgram dose and 50% at the 100 microgram dose for patients with multiple myeloma. The company completed Phase 1 enrollment and expects to present full Phase 1 multiple myeloma data in September at a major industry conference. These early results guided its recent Type C meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration, which helped clarify regulatory steps ahead of plans to launch pivotal trials in early 2026.

General and administrative expenses (GAAP) declined to $8.8 million in Q2 2025, a decrease attributed to reduced stock-based compensation. Net loss (GAAP) increased to $26.0 million in Q2 2025, up from $17.7 million in Q2 2024, reflecting the twin pressures of lower milestone revenue and higher R&D outlays. The company ended Q2 2025 with $223.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Management reports this provides a financial runway expected to last until mid-2027, based on cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025, assuming current development plans and spending patterns hold steady.

Alongside cemsidomide, the clinical program for CFT8919 continues through a partnership with Betta Pharmaceuticals in Greater China, though no new efficacy or safety data were released this quarter. The company’s platform also delivered a preclinical milestone in a KRAS-targeting project with Merck KGaA, emphasizing the value of collaborative partnerships at this stage. The absence of updates on candidates like CFT1946 signals the focus remains on the late-stage pipeline and existing collaborations.

Looking Forward

Management offered clear comments on financial runway, stating that cash and equivalents on hand as of June 30, 2025, should support operations into mid-2027. No additional guidance was provided for revenue, earnings, or operating expense trends.

Investors will want to watch for several near-term catalysts. Key updates are expected in September with the full cemsidomide Phase 1 multiple myeloma data and again in early 2026 with the planned launch of registrational (late-stage) trials. Attention will also focus on the breadth and pace of new pipeline candidates, as well as progress in collaborations with Merck, Roche, and Betta Pharmaceuticals. CCCC does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

