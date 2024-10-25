CCC Intelligent Solutions's Earnings Outlook

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The announcement from CCC Intelligent Solutions is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 6.98% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CCC Intelligent Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -6.0% 1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions Shares

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions were trading at $11.15 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.96%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on CCC Intelligent Solutions

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CCC Intelligent Solutions.

The consensus rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $14.0 implies a potential 25.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AppFolio, Confluent and Pegasystems, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, AppFolio is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $265.0, suggesting a potential 2276.68% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Confluent is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 169.06% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Pegasystems is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $88.62, suggesting a potential 694.8% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for AppFolio, Confluent and Pegasystems, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CCC Intelligent Solutions Buy 9.88% $177.30M 1.10% AppFolio Outperform 34.20% $127.77M 8.35% Confluent Buy 24.14% $170.00M -10.46% Pegasystems Buy -2.87% $228.34M -3.17%

Key Takeaway:

CCC Intelligent Solutions ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, and AI-enabled digital workflows. The company generate revenue through the sale of software subscriptions and other revenue, primarily from professional services. The company has its presence in United States and China. Majority of the revenue is generated from United States.

CCC Intelligent Solutions's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CCC Intelligent Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CCC Intelligent Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.69%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CCC Intelligent Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CCC Intelligent Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CCC Intelligent Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for CCC Intelligent Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

