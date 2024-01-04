News & Insights

Markets
CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Prices Upsized Secondary Offering

January 04, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), a software company for the insurance industry, Thursday said it announced the pricing of its secondary offering of common shares by affiliates of Advent International, L.P. or the selling stockholders.

The offering consists of 22 million shares of the company's common stock upsized from the previously announced 20 million shares.

No shares are being issued by the company and the selling stockholders will receive all the proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Citigroup are serving as the as joint book running managers for this offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about January 8.

In premarket activity, CCCCS shares are trading at $10.64 down 2.47% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.