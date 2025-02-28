CCC Intelligent Solutions To Present At Morgan Stanley TMT Conference

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), a leading cloud platform provider for the P&C insurance industry, announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Brian Herb, and Vice President of Investor Relations, Bill Warmington, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Their presentation is set for Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. The event will be webcast live, with a replay available for a limited period under the "Events & Presentations" section of CCC's investor relations website at http://www.ir.cccis.com/.

CCCS is currently trading at $10.23 or 0.20% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

