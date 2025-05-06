CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $CCCS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS ($CCCS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.08 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $251,570,000, missing estimates of $254,844,786 by $-3,274,786.

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $CCCS stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INTERNATIONAL, L.P. ADVENT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,650,000 .

. CHRISTOPHER EGAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. LAUREN YOUNG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. ERIC WEI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,000,000 shares for an estimated $433,649,999 .

. GITHESH RAMAMURTHY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,005,141 shares for an estimated $23,583,101 .

. RODNEY CHRISTO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 263,109 shares for an estimated $3,098,424 .

. MARY JO PRIGGE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $2,456,111 .

. CRESCENZO NEIL E. DE purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,216,240

EILEEN SCHLOSS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,533 shares for an estimated $542,124 .

. TERI WILLIAMS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $244,358

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CCC INTELLIGENT SOLUTIONS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCCS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

