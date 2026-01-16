CC to Sell Former Titanium Dioxide Taiwan Site Land for $360M

The Chemours Company CC has signed a definitive agreement to sell the remaining land at its former titanium dioxide manufacturing site in Kuan Yin, Taiwan, marking progress in its portfolio and balance sheet optimization strategy. The sale will be made to an ownership group comprising Century Wind Power Co., Ltd., Century Iron & Steel Industrial Co., Ltd. and Century Huaxin Wind Energy Co., Ltd.

The transaction is expected to generate approximately $360 million in gross cash proceeds, before customary taxes and fees are levied. Chemours plans to use the proceeds primarily to reduce its debt, strengthening its balance sheet.

The sale is expected to be closed by mid-year 2026, subject to local regulatory approvals, including environmental conditions. The transaction aligns with Chemours’ focus on executing its strategic priorities to deliver greater shareholder value. The land sale streamlines the company’s asset base and improves earnings power.

CC stock has slumped 19.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 21.1% decline.



CC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CC currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

At present, AEM and KGC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.85 per share, indicating a rise of 85.6% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.63%. AEM’s shares have gained 135.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s 2025 earnings is pinned at $1.68 per share, indicating a 147.06% year-over-year increase. Its shares have surged 222.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s 2025 fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 17 cents per share, indicating a 13.33% year-over-year increase. ASM’s shares have gained 522.7% over the past year.

