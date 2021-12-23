CBU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.74, changing hands as high as $74.95 per share. Community Bank System Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBU's low point in its 52 week range is $61.235 per share, with $82.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.52.

