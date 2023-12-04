CBSH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.70, changing hands as high as $51.72 per share. Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBSH's low point in its 52 week range is $40.9143 per share, with $66.8857 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.