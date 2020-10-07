CBS Playing Nice With Netflix Makes Dollars and Sense

There have been some surprising shows trending on NetflixÂ (NASDAQ: NFLX) these days, and a couple of them are coming from a highly unusual source. The fourth-most popular piece of content on Netflix in the U.S. as of Thursday morning is Evil, the supernatural drama series that debuted on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) last year. The Unicorn -- a sitcom that also debuted on CBS last year -- is also gaining traction on the world's leading premium streaming platform.Â

Netflix didn't wrestle the shows away from the network. Evil and The Unicorn will have their second seasons launch on CBS in the coming months. This is simply a win-win partnership that gets both parties exactly what they want out of this relationship. Netflix gets to pad its industry-leading content on what are likely friendly terms. CBS gets to reach a new audience for its young shows.Â

Image source: Getty Images.

Everybody loves Netflix

ViacomCBS isn't exactly planting the flag here. AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) cracked the code years ago. It handed streaming rights for Mad Men to Netflix after its fourth season, only to see a 20% spike in viewership on AMC Networks for the advertising-themed drama's fifth season.Â

"We believe we found an untapped audience of the show," Netflix chief creative officer and now co-CEO Ted Sarandos said at the time, pointing out that 3.5 million subscribers streamed the fourth season in advance of the fifth season kicking off on AMC.Â

Breaking Bad is another AMC show that was a cult favorite but was toiling away largely in obscurity through its first three seasons. Digital distribution of older seasons through Netflix made it iconic. The Walking Dead also benefited from exposure to the larger Netflix audience.Â

This new deal is unusual in that the ViacomCBS shows are still in their infancy with just a single season under their belts. Netflix also isn't the only platform with digital rights to the shows.Â Evil and The Unicorn continue to be available on CBS All Access, the fledgling streaming service that will be rebranded as Paramount+ next year.Â

It's easy to see why even the major networks are playing nice with Netflix. Despite concerns that the success of Netflix is eating away at their audiences -- leading the cord-cutting revolution, if you will -- you can't turn your back on a fast-growing platform with a global reach of 193 million paying subscribers. Netflix is a giant among media stocks. It's an influencer. It's a kingmaker.Â

Netflix is no longer the enemy of the networks it will inevitably supplant. For now Netflix is the means to get noticed in a competitive world with a glut of quality content. The strategy has worked for others in the past. It will work for ViacomCBS here.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Rick Munarriz owns shares of Netflix. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool recommends AMC Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.