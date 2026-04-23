CBRE's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Leasing & Capital Markets

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE posted first-quarter 2026 core earnings of $1.61 per share, up 80.9% from 89 cents a year ago. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 by 42.48%.

Quarterly revenues grew 18.6% year over year to $10.53 billion, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.13 billion, delivering a 3.97% upside, as leasing strength and faster capital-markets activity lifted results.

CBRE Segment Results Show Advisory-Led Upside

Advisory Services segment revenues rose 22% year over year to $2.02 billion, supported by broad-based leasing momentum and a sharp rebound in property sales activity. Segment operating profit (SOP) increased 34.4% to $375 million, reflecting operating leverage as volumes improved.

Within the segment, global leasing revenues advanced 20% and remained strong around the world. In the United States, leasing revenues climbed 21%, driven by industrial, office and data center demand, while Asia-Pacific leasing growth was led by Japan. Global property sales revenues increased 43%, with the United States up 64% as major property types posted double-digit gains. Mortgage origination revenues rose 53% on higher volumes from debt funds and government-sponsored enterprises.

CBRE’s BOE Gains From Infrastructure Services

Building Operations & Experience (BOE) segment delivered revenues of $6.49 billion, up 20.4% year over year, while SOP improved 28.4% to $280 million. Growth came from facilities management, property management and a surge in critical infrastructure services.

Within the segment, facilities management revenues rose 17%, with local facilities management producing mid-teens revenue growth and enterprise facilities management revenues expanding at a double-digit pace, supported by technology, industrial and life sciences sectors.

Property management revenues increased 17%, aided by Industrious’ continued growth. Critical infrastructure services revenues jumped 71%, including strong growth from Data Center Solutions and contributions from Pearce Services, acquired in November 2025. The segment also benefited from operating leverage tied to a cost reclassification related to fleet vehicle leases.

CBRE’s Project Management & REI Post Diverging Trends

Project Management revenues increased 15.3% year over year to $1.84 billion and SOP rose 20.5% to $135 million. Growth was underpinned by strong infrastructure activity. Among real estate projects, momentum was driven by the technology sector and was broad based, led by double-digit growth in Asia, the U.K. and the United States.

Real Estate Investments reported revenue of $199 million, down 14.6% year over year, but SOP surged to $180 million from $25 million. The swing was driven by Real Estate Development, where operating profit totaled $145 million, exceeding expectations due to earlier-than-anticipated profits from the data center land program. The in-process projects and pipeline stood at $29.6 billion at quarter end.

In Investment Management, recurring asset management fees increased, but overall revenue was pressured by sharply lower incentive fees versus the year-ago period. Assets under management ended the quarter at more than $155 billion, in line with the prior quarter.

CBRE’s Cash Flow, Liquidity, & Leverage Stay in Focus

CBRE reported cash flow from operations of nearly $1.3 billion and free cash flow of nearly $1.7 billion on a trailing 12-month basis.

CBRE continued to emphasize capital allocation alongside growth investments. From the beginning of 2026 through April 21, the company repurchased nearly $540 million worth of shares.

Balance sheet metrics remained conservative. Net leverage was 1.54x as of March 31, 2026, substantially below the company’s primary debt covenant of 4.25x. Total liquidity stood at approximately $4.4 billion at quarter end.

CBRE Group Lifts 2026 Outlook After Strong Start

Management raised its full-year 2026 core earnings per share outlook to a range of $7.60 to $7.80 from $7.30 to $7.60, reflecting more than 20% growth at the midpoint of the new range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $7.43, which is below the guided range.

The company also highlighted seasonality expectations, with first-half results projected to comprise nearly 40% of full-year core earnings at the midpoint.

Segment expectations point to continued momentum. Advisory Services is expected to post high-teens SOP growth, BOE is expected to deliver approximately 25% SOP growth, and Project Management is projected for low-teens SOP growth. For Real Estate Investments, management expects SOP to roughly match 2025 levels.

Currently, CBRE Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

Upcoming Releases

It’s time to look forward to two stocks from the real estate operation industry, Jones Lang LaSalle JLL and Cushman & Wakefield CWK. Jones Lang and Cushman & Wakefield are slated to report quarterly numbers on April 30 and May 7, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s first-quarter 2026 EPS is pegged at $2.87 cents, which implies a 24.2% increase year over year. JLL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s first-quarter 2026 EPS stands at 12 cents, which suggests an increase of 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. CWK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

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