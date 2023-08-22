CBRE Group's (CBRE) AI-Backed FM Solutions Cover 1B Sq. Ft.

CBRE Group's CBRE Smart Facilities Management (“FM”) Solutions have surpassed a monumental milestone, with deployment across more than 20,000 Global Workplace Solutions client sites, encompassing a staggering 1 billion square feet of space. This achievement reinforces CBRE's position as a pioneering force in leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational reliability and drive efficiency within the management of client portfolios.



At the heart of CBRE's success is its innovative approach, powered by AI and advanced analytics. By harnessing the potential of its Nexus AI-based platform and leveraging its building operations and utilization data, CBRE's Smart FM Solutions offer actionable insights that are redefining facility maintenance workflows and outcomes.



The chief product officer of CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, Paul Saville-King, highlights the profound impact of this technology: "Our clients benefit from operational and energy efficiencies while improving uptime and increasing reliability across their asset portfolios. Our Smart FM Solutions reduce both maintenance costs and energy consumption by as much as 20% and reduce technician dispatches by an average of 25%."



CBRE's Smart FM Solutions revolutionize, pioneer and reshape the delivery of FM services while enhancing the experiences of building occupants. The solutions include virtual maintenance, automated maintenance and dynamic services.



As CBRE continues to push the boundaries of innovation and redefine the possibilities within the realm of facilities management, its AI-powered solutions stand as a testament to its commitment to efficiency, reliability and sustainability in the commercial real estate landscape.



CBRE Group’s solid technology platform helps it develop and deliver superior analytical, research and client service tools to meet diverse client needs. Strategic reinvestment in its business, specifically on the technology front, is expected to differentiate CBRE Group from its peers.



The Global Workplace Solutions segment, which provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually based outsourcing services to occupiers of real estate, including facilities management and project management, is well-poised to grow.



The occupiers of real estate have been increasingly opting for outsourcing and depending on the expertise of third-party real estate specialists to achieve an improvement in execution and efficiency. As a result, CBRE has been witnessing continued momentum from both new and existing customers and the expansion of the local business. With significant growth from large first-generation outsourcers, the Global Workplace Solutions business pipeline remains elevated, offering CBRE Group scope for growth.



However, CBRE Group’s Advisory Services segment, mainly property sales and leasing, had been widely affected by the pandemic. Though things have improved from the initial days of the health crisis, the global economic recovery has been uneven, with persistent uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.



With challenging capital market conditions amid high interest rates, many capital sources have tightened their underwriting standards, reducing credit availability. Under these circumstances, investors have either paused or reconsidered their buying decisions, causing a delay in the closing timeline for transactions. Also, a decline in both volumes and the average deal size has hurt the company’s leasing business.



These factors adversely impacted CBRE Group’s transaction-based businesses in the second quarter of 2023, and any significant turnaround is unlikely in the near term.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have increased 7% in the past three months, underperforming the industry's growth of 8.6%.



