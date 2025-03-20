Is CBRE Group Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Dallas, Texas-based CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) is a commercial real estate and investment company offering a wide range of services to tenants, owners, lenders, and investors in office, retail, industrial, multi-family, and other types of commercial real estate. Valued at a market cap of $38.67.9 billion, the company’s services include property sales, leasing, valuation, facilities management, and real estate investment advisory.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CBRE fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the real estate services industry. It leverages its deep market intelligence, advanced data analytics, and technology-driven solutions to provide clients with strategic insights and optimized real estate management.

This real estate company is currently trading 12.9% below its 52-week high of $147.75, reached on Feb. 6. Shares of CBRE have gained almost 2.5% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ($DOWI) marginal decline during the same time frame.

Moreover, in the longer term, CBRE has soared 37.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming DOWI’s 7.3% uptick. However, on a YTD basis, shares of CBRE are down nearly 2%, lagging behind DOWI’s 1.4% loss.

CBRE dipped below its 50-day moving average since early March but held strong above its 200-day mark over the past year.

On Feb. 13, shares of CBRE closed up 1.8% following its better-than-expected Q4 earnings release. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share and revenue of $10.4 billion, both exceeding estimates and marking a notable 68.1% and 16.2% year-over-year increase, respectively. This impressive performance was driven by robust growth in its advisory services and global workplace solutions segments, fueled by higher global leasing revenue, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. regions. Additionally, management expects CBRE to sustain double-digit earnings growth over the long term, projecting fiscal 2025 core EPS between $5.80 and $6.10, reflecting mid-teens growth at the midpoint. This optimistic outlook may have further bolstered investor confidence.

CBRE has outpaced its rival, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s (JLL) 36.4% increase over the past 52 weeks but has lagged behind JLL’s marginal decline on a YTD basis.

Given CBRE’s recent outperformance relative to the Dow, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 11 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $156.70 suggests a notable 21.7% premium to its current levels.

