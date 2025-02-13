CBRE Group Projects FY25 Core EPS Growth In Mid-teens At Midpoint

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) said the company expects to achieve 2025 core EPS of $5.80 to $6.10 - reflecting mid-teens growth at the midpoint. FCF is projected to approximate 2024 level, with conversion within 75-85% target range.

Fourth quarter bottom line totaled $487 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $477 million, or $1.55 per share, last year. Excluding items, CBRE Group reported adjusted earnings of $712 million or $2.32 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to $10.404 billion from $8.950 billion last year.

