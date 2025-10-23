CBRE Group Increases 2025 Core EPS Outlook

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) said it increased 2025 core EPS outlook to a range of $6.25 to $6.35 from prior guidance range of $6.10 to $6.20. The company noted that, at the midpoint, 2025 core EPS would be up more than 24% for the year.

Third quarter GAAP net income was up 61% to $363 million. GAAP EPS was up 66% to $1.21. Core EPS was up 34% to $1.61. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue was up 14% to $10.3 billion.

Shares of CBRE are up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

