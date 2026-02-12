CBRE Group, Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $416 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $487 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $818 million or $2.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $11.629 billion from $10.404 billion last year.

CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

