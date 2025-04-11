CBRE Group Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at $36.4 billion by market cap, Dallas-based CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) is the global leader in commercial real estate services and investment. It provides integrated services to real estate investors and occupiers and operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments segments. CBRE employs nearly 140,000 people in its 500+ offices spread across 100+ countries around the globe.

The real estate giant is gearing up to announce its first-quarter results before the markets open on Thursday, Apr. 24. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CBRE to report a non-GAAP profit of $0.82 per share, up 5.1% from $0.78 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, the company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line projections in each of the past four quarters by notable margins.

For the full fiscal 2025, CBRE is expected to report earnings of $5.99 per share, up 17.5% from $5.10 per share in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 19% year-over-year to $7.13 per share.

CBRE stock has soared 27.7% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.1% uptick and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 2.1% gains during the same time frame.

CBRE Group’s stock prices rose 1.8% after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Feb. 13. The company continued to observe solid business momentum and Q4 marked its best quarter ever for core earnings and free cash flows (FCF). CBRE delivered a 16.2% year-over-year growth in total revenues to $10.4 billion, exceeding the Street expectations by a notable margin. Meanwhile, its core non-GAAP earnings skyrocketed 68.1% year-over-year to $2.32 per share, surpassing the consensus estimates by 5%. Moreover, its FCF soared 79.1% year-over-year to $1.4 billion, boosting investor confidence.

Furthermore, the consensus view on CBRE stock is extremely bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend “Strong Buy,” two advise “Moderate Buy,” and two advocate a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $155.60 suggests a 33.4% upside potential from current price levels.

