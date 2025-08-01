Cboe (CBOE) Q2 Revenue Hits Record High

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS of $2.46 beat expectations in Q2 2025, and Revenue (GAAP) reached an all-time high of $587.3 million in Q2 2025, surpassing estimates.

Options and Data Vantage segments delivered strong double-digit net revenue growth, but notable market share declines appeared in Options and North American Equities.

Management raised full-year organic net revenue growth guidance to the high single digits for FY2025 and lowered adjusted operating expense projections for FY2025.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSEMKT:CBOE), a leading operator of global exchanges and provider of financial market infrastructure solutions, reported its Q2 2025 earnings on August 1, 2025. The headline news was a record quarter for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS), as the company achieved non-GAAP EPS of $2.46, topping analyst expectations of $2.44 (non-GAAP). Revenue (GAAP) reached $587.3 million, beating GAAP revenue estimates of $575.1 million. Growth was strongest in its derivatives (mainly options trading), market data services, and global foreign exchange (FX) units. Despite these achievements, the company experienced a further slip in market share for the Options and North American Equities segments. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 14% compared to Q2 2024. Management assessed the quarter as both a financial and operational success, raising its growth expectations for the remainder of FY2025, and tightening expense guidance, even as strategic market and competitive shifts persist.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.46 $2.44 $2.15 14 % Revenue (Non-GAAP) N/A $575.1 million $512.8 million N/A Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 63.7 % 61.4 % 2.3 pp Operating EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $386.7 million $326.3 million 19 % Net Income Allocated to Common Stockholders (Non-GAAP) $257.8 million $226.2 million 14.0 %

Understanding Cboe Global Markets: The Business and Its Focus

Cboe operates marketplaces for trading a broad range of assets, including stocks, options, futures, and foreign currencies. It also develops proprietary financial products such as S&P 500 options and volatility index derivatives, alongside market data and analytics offerings. The business is split into six primary segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC), Futures, Global FX, and Digital.

The company's recent focus is on diversifying products and services, strengthening its market data and analytics platform (Data Vantage), and expanding internationally, particularly in Europe and Asia. Key success factors include product innovation, technological infrastructure upgrades—such as the Cboe Titanium trading platform—and close attention to regulatory developments due to operating in heavily regulated global markets.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Strategic Performance

The latest quarter saw broad-based growth but also notable shifts at the segment level. Options, the company’s largest business unit focused on derivatives trading, delivered strong revenue growth of 19% to $364.8 million (GAAP), supported by a 20% increase in average daily volumes (ADV). Proprietary products, such as SPX (S&P 500) and VIX (volatility index) options, contributed significantly to this growth. However, Cboe’s market share in listed options fell to 30.2%, compared to 31.2% a year earlier.—a sign of intensifying competition. Revenue per contract rose slightly by 1% to $0.300.

The North American Equities segment, which covers US and Canadian stock trading, achieved flat GAAP net revenue of $98.4 million amid a decline in market share. US equities market share dropped to 10.5% from 11.4% a year earlier, while Canadian Equities market share fell to 12.7% from 15.0% a year earlier. Fee-based revenues, such as access and capacity fees, supported the result; still, offsetting declines in transaction volume hint at persistent competitive pressure from alternative trading venues.

The Europe and Asia Pacific segment led with 30% revenue growth, reaching $70.4 million (GAAP). Market share gains in European equities trading rose to 25.1%, up from 22.5% a year earlier. However, in Japan, market share slipped further as Cboe confirmed an exit from its Japanese equities platform, with operations to wind down by August 29, 2025. Management stated this strategic retreat would have an immaterial financial impact on Cboe’s organic total net revenue growth and adjusted operating expense guidance for 2025, but estimated adjusted operating expense savings of $2 million to $4 million in 2025.

Futures revenue (GAAP) declined 14% to $30.1 million, driven by a similar drop in trading volumes (down 13%). The integration of Digital business lines into the Futures unit has not yet offset losses, and this segment continues to face headwinds from subdued client activity despite new product introductions. By contrast, the Global FX (foreign exchange trading) segment produced a 19% year-over-year increase in net revenue to $23.6 million, aided by both higher volumes and improved average fee capture. The Data Vantage business, which supplies market data, analytics, and technology services, achieved 11% net revenue growth and benefited from increased demand for proprietary and real-time data across regions.

The company’s fixed costs and disciplined expense management allowed the adjusted operating margin to expand by 2.3 percentage points year-over-year. Capital was returned to shareholders with $66.4 million in dividends and $35.3 million of share repurchases. The quarterly dividend was unchanged at $0.63 per share.

Company Products: From Derivatives to Data

The Options segment centers on financial derivatives—contracts that provide the right to buy or sell a security at a specified price. Proprietary index products like SPX (S&P 500 options) and VIX (volatility index options and futures) remain central to the business, with new product launches in areas such as Bitcoin-linked index options aiming to attract both retail and institutional demand. This segment now includes digital asset-linked products, beginning in Q1 2025 following the wind-down of the standalone Digital division. The Data Vantage business offers market data and analytics services to clients. These offerings include real-time quotes and advanced transaction analytics.

Cboe's FX (foreign exchange) division offers a platform for trading global currency pairs. North American and European Equities provide venues and technology for stock trading across the US, Canada, and European markets. Technology upgrades, such as the global rollout of the Cboe Titanium exchange platform, have helped standardize performance and reduce operational risks across all Cboe marketplaces.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management increased full-year 2025 organic net revenue growth guidance to "high single digits," compared to prior guidance of "mid to high single digits." (Guidance is for FY2025.) It maintained Data Vantage organic net revenue growth expectations at a "mid to high single digit" pace for 2025, reflecting continued confidence in proprietary market data and technology services. Expense management remains a focus, with adjusted operating expense guidance (non-GAAP) for 2025 lowered to $832 million to $847 million, down from earlier estimates of $837 million to $852 million. No changes were made to capital expenditure or tax rate projections.

Investors should monitor trends in segment market share, particularly within Options and North American Equities, given ongoing competitive challenges. The announced wind-down of the Japanese equities platform will yield minor cost savings and simplifies Cboe’s Asia strategy, but it illustrates the risks of international expansion. With continued product innovation in areas such as cryptocurrency derivatives and steady demand for data-driven solutions, Cboe’s diversification may help offset segment-specific pressures. The quarterly dividend was unchanged at $0.63 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

