CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $46.39 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $8.39 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $145.97 million from $141.77 million last year.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.39 Mln. vs. $8.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $145.97 Mln vs. $141.77 Mln last year.

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