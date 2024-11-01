CBIZ completes acquisition of Marcum

CBIZ (CBZ) announced it has completed the acquisition of the non-attest business of Marcum, with expected combined annualized revenue of approximately $2.8B. The transaction makes CBIZ the largest full-service professional services advisor of its kind in the U.S. providing accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology services, primarily to middle-market businesses. The deal is expected to be accretive in 2025, with an estimated contribution to adjusted earnings per share of approximately 10%.
