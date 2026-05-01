Is CBIZ (CBZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CBIZ (CBZ). CBZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.83, which compares to its industry's average of 14.87. CBZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 30.87 and as low as 13.83, with a median of 20.19, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CBZ has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.3.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CBIZ is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CBZ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.