CBIZ (CBZ) Price Target Decreased by 26.23% to 68.85

The average one-year price target for CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) has been revised to $68.85 / share. This is a decrease of 26.23% from the prior estimate of $93.33 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.13% from the latest reported closing price of $36.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBIZ. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 9.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBZ is 0.28%, an increase of 15.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.98% to 63,789K shares. The put/call ratio of CBZ is 3.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,231K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,350K shares , representing an increase of 20.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,925K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,921K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 32.31% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,316K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 12.97% over the last quarter.

P2 Capital Partners holds 1,716K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBZ by 29.56% over the last quarter.

