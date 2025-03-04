CBIZ Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CBZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CBIZ Inc (Symbol: CBZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.22, changing hands as low as $74.60 per share. CBIZ Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBZ's low point in its 52 week range is $62.655 per share, with $90.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.72.

