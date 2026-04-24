CBB Bancorp Inc. Reveals Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - CBB Bancorp Inc. (CBBI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.67 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $4.45 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $28.16 million from $27.47 million last year.

CBB Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.67 Mln. vs. $4.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $28.16 Mln vs. $27.47 Mln last year.

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