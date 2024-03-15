CBAK Energy Technology Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) posted a fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $4.8 million, compared to net loss of $10.7 million in the same period of 2022. Net loss attributable to shareholders after deducting the change in fair value of warrants was $4.8 million, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million, mainly due to the weaker performance of Hitrans, which was affected by the slowdown in the raw materials market. Net income from the battery business was $6.6 million, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, a year ago.

Net revenues were $56.2 million, an increase of 3.2% compared to $54.5 million in the same period of 2022. The company said the increase was primarily attributable to an increase in revenue from the battery business, partially offset by a decrease in sales from Hitrans, which was affected by the slowdown in the raw materials market. Net revenues from sales of batteries were $36.8 million, an increase of 30.9% from $28.1 million in the same period of 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.