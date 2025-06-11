CBAK Energy Technology Explores Collaboration with FAW Group for New EV Battery Model 46950

CBAK Energy explores collaboration with FAW Group on new battery cells designed for electric vehicles, enhancing energy density and charging speed.

Quiver AI Summary

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has announced a recent visit by its Research & Development and Sales teams to China First Automotive Works (FAW) Group’s headquarters, where they discussed potential collaboration opportunities, particularly regarding CBAK's upcoming Model 46950 battery cell. This new model, designed for electric vehicles (EVs), boasts significant improvements over the previous flagship Model 32140 in terms of energy density and fast charging capabilities. CBAK Energy aims to re-enter the EV battery market and looks forward to increasing dialogue with industry leaders like FAW as they approach the mass production phase of the Model 46950, expected to launch next year. CFO Zhiguang Hu noted the importance of rekindling connections with past partners in this strategic initiative.

Potential Positives

CBAK Energy is strategically positioning itself to re-enter the electric vehicle (EV) battery market with the forthcoming launch of the advanced Model 46950 cell, which boasts significant improvements in energy density and fast charging capabilities.

The company's engagement with FAW, a leading EV manufacturer in China, indicates potential collaboration opportunities that could enhance market presence and growth.

The planned introduction of two variants of the Model 46950 utilizing innovative chemistries indicates CBAK Energy's commitment to advancing battery technology for the EV sector.

Reestablishing connections with former partners like FAW points to CBAK Energy's proactive approach in fostering industry relationships as it prepares for mass production of new products.

Potential Negatives

While CBAK Energy is re-entering the EV battery market, the press release highlights the fact that the company is currently undergoing laboratory testing and has not yet launched the Model 46950, indicating that they are still in early development stages.

The reliance on forward-looking statements creates uncertainty about the company's future performance and the success of their new products, which may lead to investor skepticism.

The lack of any confirmed partnerships or contracts with FAW Group following the meeting could suggest that tangible outcomes from such discussions are still uncertain.

FAQ

What was the purpose of CBAK Energy's visit to FAW Group?

CBAK Energy's R&D and Sales teams visited FAW Group to explore collaboration opportunities, especially regarding the Model 46950 cell.

What are the key features of the Model 46950 cell?

The Model 46950 cell has enhanced energy density and supports 4C fast charging, outperforming CBAK’s previous Model 32140.

When is the Model 46950 expected to launch?

The Model 46950 is currently undergoing testing and is expected to be officially launched next year.

How does CBAK Energy plan to re-enter the EV battery market?

CBAK Energy aims to re-enter the EV market through partnerships and the upcoming launch of the Model 46950 cell.

What industries use CBAK Energy's products?

CBAK Energy's products are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, UPS systems, and various high-power applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $CBAT stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALIAN, China, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries and a provider of comprehensive electric energy solutions in China, today announced that members of its Research & Development and Sales teams recently visited China First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co., Ltd. at the company’s headquarters in Changchun, Jilin Province.





The delegation was led by Mr. Suijun Shang, Principal of the Academy of Research & Development at CBAK Energy, and included senior managers from the Sales Department. They were received by the Principal of FAW’s own Academy of Research & Development. During the meeting, both parties exchanged insights on potential collaboration opportunities, including the prospective supply of CBAK Energy’s upcoming Model 46950 cell, which shares key design characteristics with the widely recognized Model 46800.





CBAK Energy’s Series 46 production line includes two variants of the Model 46950, utilizing either NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) chemistry or a hybrid of LMFP (Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate) and NCM. Specifically engineered for electric vehicle (EV) applications, these advanced cells deliver an energy density approximately 65.64% and 22.70% higher, respectively, than the Company’s current flagship cell, the Model 32140. Moreover, both versions of the Model 46950 support 4C fast charging, doubling the 2C charging capability of the Model 32140.





These innovative products are currently undergoing laboratory testing and are expected to be officially launched next year. With the introduction of the Model 46950, CBAK Energy is positioning itself to re-enter the EV battery market.





Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy, stated: “We are pleased to have engaged in meaningful discussions with FAW, one of China’s leading EV manufacturers. Reestablishing connections with former partners, especially with the forthcoming Model 46950, signals our strategic intention to return to the EV market. We anticipate that this type of industry dialogue will become increasingly frequent as we move closer to announcing the mass production of the Model 46950.”







About CBAK Energy







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.





For more information, please visit



ir.cbak.com.cn



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.







For further inquiries, please contact:









In China:







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.





Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@cbak.com.cn





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.