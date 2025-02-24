CBAK Energy Technology Achieves 19% Global Market Share in Large Cylindrical Battery Segment for 2024

CBAK Energy reports strong growth in the global large cylindrical battery market, achieving significant market share in 2024.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., a prominent manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries in China, reported significant growth in its market share of large cylindrical batteries for 2024, driven by rising demand across various applications like electric vehicles and power tools. According to a recent report, CBAK Energy shipped 19.42 million Series 32 large cylindrical batteries, capturing approximately 19% of theglobal marketin this category. Overall, shipments of large cylindrical batteries reached 175 million units globally, with CBAK's products comprising about 11.1% of this total. The company's production lines are operating at full capacity to meet demand, and it plans to launch new Series 40 cylindrical cells in 2025. CBAK's CEO emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and quality in energy storage solutions amidst this rapid market growth.

DALIAN, China, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries and electric energy solutions in China, today announced its significantglobal marketshare in the rapidly growing large cylindrical battery segment, which saw remarkable growth in 2024.





According to the latest report from Start Point Institute of Research (“SPIR Report”), global shipments of Series 32 large cylindrical batteries, which includes the Company’s 32140 cylindrical cells, surged to 102 million units in 2024, with a year-over-year increase of 14.29%. CBAK Energy played a pivotal role in this growth, delivering 19.42 million units of its 32140 large cylindrical batteries, capturing approximately 19% of theglobal marketshare of Series 32 batteries.





The SPIR Report further noted that total global shipments of large cylindrical batteries, encompassing both Series 32 and Series 40 cylindrical cells, reached 175 million units in 2024. Of this total, CBAK Energy’s 32140 cylindrical cells accounted for an estimated 11.1% of combined global shipments, underscoring the Company’s substantial contribution to this fast-growing market.





In addition, the SPIR Report highlighted that shipments of other cylindrical battery series, including Series 26, 46, 60, and 66, totaled 500 million units globally in 2024, with Series 26 likely comprising the largest portion. CBAK Energy also made significant strides in this segment, shipping approximately 32.04 million units of its 26650 and 26700 cylindrical batteries in 2024, which represents around 6.4% of the combinedglobal marketshare.





The global cylindrical battery market as a whole saw impressive growth in 2024, with total shipments reaching 14.61 billion units, marking a 10.9% year-over-year increase, as reported by SPIR. This surge was driven by the growing demand for large cylindrical batteries across a variety of applications, including new energy vehicles, electric two- and three-wheelers, portable power stations, power tools, and drones. CBAK Energy’s commanding market share in Series 32 batteries and large cylindrical batteries highlights the Company’s leadership in providing high-performance, reliable energy storage solutions. To meet the rising demand, both of CBAK Energy’s production lines for 32140 batteries are operating at full capacity. The Company’s 40135 cylindrical cells, classified under the Series 40 battery category, are set to be launched in 2025.





"We are encouraged by our performance in the large cylindrical battery market in 2024," said Zhiguang Hu, Chief Executive Officer of CBAK Energy. "The significant growth in this segment, driven by increased adoption in electric two-wheelers and portable power solutions, highlights our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our strong market share reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering exceptional energy storage solutions."







About CBAK Energy







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.





For more information, please visit



ir.cbak.com.cn



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.





The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.







For further inquiries, please contact:









In China:







CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.





Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@cbak.com.cn





