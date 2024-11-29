CBA Changes Holdings in Smartgroup Corporation

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd as of November 28, 2024. This change in status could impact market perceptions and investor decisions regarding Smartgroup’s stock. Investors may want to consider these developments when evaluating their portfolios.

