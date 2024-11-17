News & Insights

CBA Adjusts Investment in Australian Clinical Labs

November 17, 2024 — 10:57 pm EST

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced it is no longer a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd as of November 15, 2024. This change in their investment position could signal a shift in their strategic priorities. Investors may want to consider the implications of this move on both CBA’s portfolio and Australian Clinical Labs’ stock performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

