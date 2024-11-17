CBA Adjusts Investment in Australian Clinical Labs

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AU:CBA) has released an update.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has announced it is no longer a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Ltd as of November 15, 2024. This change in their investment position could signal a shift in their strategic priorities. Investors may want to consider the implications of this move on both CBA’s portfolio and Australian Clinical Labs’ stock performance.

