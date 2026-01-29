Cavco Industries Inc Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $44.06 million, or $5.58 per share. This compares with $56.46 million, or $6.90 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $580.99 million from $522.04 million last year.

Cavco Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.06 Mln. vs. $56.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.58 vs. $6.90 last year. -Revenue: $580.99 Mln vs. $522.04 Mln last year.

