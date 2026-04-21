CAVA's KDS Rollout Boosts Digital Accuracy: Can Tech Drive Traffic?

CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA is scaling its kitchen display system (KDS), a technology initiative focused on improving order accuracy and digital execution across its restaurants. The company deployed KDS in 370 locations during 2025, with the remaining units expected to be completed in 2026.



The system is designed to improve order accuracy and provide guests with visibility into order status, including optional notifications. The company stated that KDS has improved order accuracy and timeliness across both first-party and third-party channels.



CAVA noted that improved digital execution has led to increased transaction growth across these channels. The company also indicated that restaurants have been able to transition to the KDS system relatively quickly. Management continues to evaluate its impact.



Despite these improvements, CAVA has not assumed a significant contribution from KDS in its forward outlook. Management stated that while the system is contributing to operations, it is not expected to be an outsized driver of traffic. As the rollout progresses, KDS remains part of the company’s operational initiatives.

How It Stacks Up to Competitors

The contrast with peers is notable. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG is deploying high-efficiency equipment to improve throughput, with management citing better guest satisfaction, stronger execution and hundreds of basis points of comp improvement in restaurants with the new system. CMG is also tying technology more directly to demand through loyalty and marketing initiatives, with about 30% of sales coming through its rewards platform.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS, by comparison, is combining digital tools with convenience-driven initiatives. The company said its Order Ahead program reached roughly 14% mix, reduced friction and supported transaction growth, while its loyalty program accounted for about 72% of system transactions. BROS noted that these efforts are designed to increase speed, convenience and visit frequency.

CAVA’s approach highlights a more measured use of technology, with management positioning KDS as a tool to improve execution rather than a primary growth driver. While CMG and BROS are pairing technology with broader demand-generation initiatives, CAVA appears focused on strengthening operational consistency as it scales. This highlights that KDS is more of an execution tool than a traffic driver, with its benefits likely to be operational rather than demand-driven in the near term.

CAVA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

CAVA’s shares have gained 21.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.5% growth.

CAVA’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, CAVA trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 7.37, above the industry’s average of 3.55.

CAVA’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of CAVA Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CAVA stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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