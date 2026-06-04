Is CAVA Stock a Buy at 5x Sales? Upside vs. Risks

CAVA Group CAVA is putting up strong, traffic-led results while expanding its footprint at a brisk pace. That combination often earns premium valuation in restaurants, and CAVA is no exception.



The setup now comes down to whether the operating momentum and raised fiscal 2026 outlook can offset the margin headwinds management is already flagging. At roughly 5x sales, execution matters.

CAVA Trades Rich Versus the Sub-Industry

CAVA is currently trading at 5.15x forward 12-month sales, versus 3.2x for the Zacks sub-industry. The premium signals that investors are paying up for a growth profile that blends traffic momentum with unit expansion and solid store-level economics.



It also helps to frame where today’s multiple sits within CAVA’s own history. Over the past two years, the stock has traded as high as 15.11x sales and as low as 3.63x, with a two-year median of 7.5x. Today’s level is below that median, but still above the broader peer set, which leaves valuation sensitive to any change in demand or margin expectations.

CAVA Group’s Price Target and What It Implies

CAVA’s shares carry a $75 price target that reflects 5.41x forward 12-month sales. The math behind that target is effectively a bet that CAVA can keep building scale without losing the attributes that are driving demand and profitability today.



What has to go right is fairly clear based on recent performance. Demand needs to remain healthy, new restaurants need to continue to open on plan, and restaurant-level profitability needs to stay resilient even as the company invests in the operating model. Management’s decision to raise fiscal 2026 guidance across same-restaurant sales, net new openings and Adjusted EBITDA reinforces that confidence, but the margin bridge still has real moving parts.

CAVA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAVA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote

CAVA’s Hold Rating and Style Score Snapshot

CAVA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rating aligns with a view that near-term performance may track more in line with the broader market rather than signaling a clear short-horizon advantage.



The Style Scores show why the stock can screen well for some factors but not others. CAVA has a VGM Score of B, with Value at F, Growth at A and Momentum at A. In plain terms, the factor posture leans toward growth and momentum rather than valuation support, which fits a stock trading at a premium to the sub-industry.

CAVA Group’s Beat-and-Raise Quarter in Context

CAVA delivered first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.20 per share, down 9.1% year over year but ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17. Total revenues rose 32.1% to $0.44 billion, topping the consensus mark of $0.42 billion.



The demand engine behind the beat is also important. Same-restaurant sales increased 9.7% in the quarter, including guest traffic growth of 6.8%. Those fundamentals supported management’s decision to raise fiscal 2026 guidance for same-restaurant sales growth to 4.5%-6.5% and Adjusted EBITDA to $181-$191 million.

CAVA’s Margin Bridge: What Helped, What Hurt

CAVA’s restaurant-level profit margin was 25.1% in the first quarter, flat year over year, even as the company absorbed incremental wage investments and a higher mix of third-party delivery. Management noted that leverage from higher sales helped offset those pressures, keeping store-level profitability stable.



On the cost lines, food, beverage and packaging were 29.1% of CAVA revenues, down 20 basis points versus the prior-year quarter, largely due to favorable mix. Labor and related costs were 25.7% of revenues, approximately flat year over year, as sales leverage was offset by a 2% wage investment, including expansion of the Assistant General Manager role.



The trade-off is that a higher mix of third-party delivery can lift operating expense rates and reduce incremental margin flow-through, even if it supports demand. That balance will matter more as CAVA’s digital channels continue to scale.

CAVA Group’s 2026 Headwinds That Can Reprice the Stock

Management expects incremental cost pressures, including a 20-40 basis-point buffer for elevated energy costs. It also expects an approximate 100 basis-point margin-rate drag tied to the national salmon rollout beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.



Just as important, management reiterated it does not plan to take additional price increases in 2026 beyond the January menu adjustment. That value stance can support traffic, but it raises the bar for absorbing inflation through mix, labor productivity and operating discipline.

CAVA’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Flexibility

CAVA generated net cash provided by operating activities of $64.1 million in the first quarter. Capital spending remained elevated, with purchases of property and equipment of $48.6 million, resulting in free cash flow of $15.5 million.



Liquidity also remains ample, with $295.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $107.2 million of investments, plus access to a $150 million revolving credit facility. That flexibility supports near-term expansion, which is central to the growth thesis.



In the broader restaurant peer set, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Shake Shack, Inc. SHAK has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). For CAVA, sustaining premium valuation will likely require continued demand strength alongside disciplined cost absorption as those fiscal 2026 headwinds move through the income statement.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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