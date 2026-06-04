CAVA Group's Tech Stack Could Be the Next Growth Lever

CAVA Group CAVA has been leaning on strong traffic momentum, disciplined pricing and broad consumer appeal across income cohorts. Digital ordering and third-party delivery are supporting guest frequency, while menu innovation is keeping engagement high. New restaurants are also performing strongly across markets, reinforcing the long-term unit-growth opportunity.



For investors, the setup now hinges on whether CAVA can keep execution tight as it scales. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, and its operating technology initiatives look increasingly tied to protecting consistency while the footprint expands.

CAVA’s CavaCore Sets Up Data at Scale

CAVA launched CavaCore earlier in 2026 as a modern data platform intended to create a unified, scalable foundation for how it manages and uses data. The stated objective is to enable faster execution across the business as it grows.

CAVA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAVA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAVA Group, Inc. Quote

Management also positioned CavaCore as an infrastructure that can help the company leverage emerging artificial intelligence capabilities over time. The key point is structural. A single, scalable data layer can reduce friction when CAVA wants to standardize processes and accelerate decisions across hundreds of restaurants.

CAVA Group’s CAVA Current Aims for Faster Store Actions

CAVA Current is live and processing orders, with the platform designed to improve visibility. That visibility is meant to support faster, more localized actions across restaurants as the chain scales.



As unit count climbs across existing and new markets, the operating burden shifts from opening restaurants to running them consistently. Systems that translate demand signals into clearer store-level actions can help sustain service speed and decision-making discipline as the footprint becomes more complex.

CAVA’s Digital Kitchens Expand Off-Premise Capacity

CAVA restaurants are designed to support multiple access points, including walk-the-line ordering and digital pick-up, and each location includes a separate digital make line to maximize throughput. In select markets, the company also operates Digital Kitchens to support third-party marketplace and native delivery, digital pick-up and centralized catering production.



Digital is already a meaningful part of the business. Digital revenue mix was 39.9% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, showing that a large share of demand is transacting through digital channels. As off-premise expands, Digital Kitchens can act as a pressure valve, adding capacity for delivery and catering without forcing every restaurant to absorb the same operational complexity.

CAVA Group’s Supply Chain Is Built for 750 Stores

CAVA has invested in vertically integrated manufacturing and a directly sourced supply chain with more than 50 grower, rancher and producer partners. This structure supports the restaurant system and the consumer packaged goods business, which sits within CAVA Foods.



The production footprint includes a 30,000-square-foot facility in Laurel, MD, a 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona, VA, and a 4,000-square-foot distribution facility in Edison, NJ, used primarily for consumer packaged goods distribution in the Northeast. The company has also signed a lease to expand the Laurel facility by an additional 20,000 square feet.



Management expects its production facilities to support at least 750 restaurants plus the consumer packaged goods business, with additional capacity development planned over time. That capacity signal matters because it indicates the supply chain is being built to stay ahead of unit growth rather than reacting after constraints appear.

CAVA’s Growth Loop: Tech, Throughput and New Units

Unit expansion remains a core growth engine. CAVA opened 20 net new restaurants in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and ended the quarter with 459 restaurants, up 20.2% year over year. Management raised full-year fiscal 2026 net new opening guidance to 75-77, keeping development moving forward as the footprint pushes into newer markets.



The operating model is also producing a profit base that can fund reinvestment. In the first quarter, CAVA generated $108.9 million of restaurant-level profit on $434.4 million of revenues, while average unit volume increased to $3.0 million from $2.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Over time, management’s technology investments are intended to help maintain consistent execution as those volumes and unit counts climb.

CAVA Group’s Trade-Offs as Digital and Delivery Rise

Scaling digital and delivery is not free. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, other operating expenses rose to 13.3% of revenues, up 80 basis points year over year, primarily due to a higher mix of third-party delivery. Even if digital channels are managed for dollar contribution, a higher delivery mix can lift operating expense rates and reduce incremental margin flow-through as the store base expands.



CAVA is also absorbing incremental cost headwinds. Management expects a 20-40 basis point buffer for elevated energy costs and an expected 100 basis point margin-rate drag from the national salmon rollout beginning in the fiscal second quarter. With no additional price increases planned in 2026 beyond the January adjustment, the cost discipline around channel mix becomes more important.

CAVA: What to Track Next Quarter?

First, watch whether comps remain traffic-led. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, same-restaurant sales increased 9.7%, with 6.8% driven by guest traffic and 2.9% tied to menu price and product mix. Sustained traffic momentum would reinforce the durability of demand as comparisons tighten.



Second, track delivery mix and the expense line tied to it. The company has already flagged how third-party delivery can pressure operating expense rates and reduce incremental margin flow-through, so investors should monitor whether that dynamic accelerates as digital grows.



Third, follow how the salmon rollout flows through margins as it ramps. Management highlighted a margin-rate drag beginning in the second quarter, making mix and cost absorption key swing factors. For context, peers such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG and Sweetgreen, Inc. SG also carry a Zacks Rank #3 each, underscoring how execution and cost control can separate operators even in a competitive restaurant environment.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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