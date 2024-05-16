Cava Group Unusual Options Activity For May 16

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Cava Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $74,750, and 6 are calls, amounting to $776,573.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $80.0 for Cava Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cava Group options trades today is 183.5 with a total volume of 2,131.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cava Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Cava Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $32.0 $31.5 $31.5 $50.00 $157.5K 39 350 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $31.5 $30.8 $31.5 $50.00 $157.5K 39 100 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $31.5 $31.5 $31.5 $50.00 $157.5K 39 50 CAVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $31.1 $30.5 $30.8 $50.00 $154.1K 39 600 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $80.00 $115.5K 334 815

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cava Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cava Group's Current Market Status With a volume of 748,956, the price of CAVA is down -0.55% at $78.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cava Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

