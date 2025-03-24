Cava Group Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CAVA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Cava Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 64% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $414,340, and 11 are calls, amounting to $904,160.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $125.0 for Cava Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Cava Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Cava Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Cava Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $36.0 $35.35 $36.0 $75.00 $190.8K 190 88 CAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $9.5 $9.2 $9.2 $80.00 $184.0K 954 238 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/04/25 $1.93 $1.64 $1.86 $85.00 $139.5K 88 766 CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.4 $125.00 $107.4K 191 401 CAVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $4.75 $4.75 $55.00 $85.5K 871 180

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Current Position of Cava Group Currently trading with a volume of 2,011,605, the CAVA's price is up by 4.85%, now at $87.92. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Expert Opinions on Cava Group

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $150. * An analyst from Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $104.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cava Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.