CAVA Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.92 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $78.61 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CAVA Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.92 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $274.98 million from $227.39 million last year.

CAVA Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.92 Mln. vs. $78.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $274.98 Mln vs. $227.39 Mln last year.

