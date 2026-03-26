CAVA Group (CAVA) Price Target Increased by 12.67% to 85.26

The average one-year price target for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) has been revised to $85.26 / share. This is an increase of 12.67% from the prior estimate of $75.67 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $99.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.06% from the latest reported closing price of $78.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAVA Group. This is an decrease of 369 owner(s) or 40.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAVA is 0.26%, an increase of 14.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.32% to 108,846K shares. The put/call ratio of CAVA is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 9,508K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,440K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,635K shares , representing an increase of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,477K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares , representing an increase of 60.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 146.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,885K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,229K shares , representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,175K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758K shares , representing a decrease of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAVA by 57.89% over the last quarter.

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